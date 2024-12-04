Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $62.95 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 3.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $62,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,929.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,014.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,872.75. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

