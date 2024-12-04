Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Markel Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Markel Group by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,747.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,625.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,592.35. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

