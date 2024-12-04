Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,473 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Howard Hughes worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after buying an additional 356,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 103,995 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $7,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,862,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHH stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

