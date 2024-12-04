Murchinson Ltd. Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

DDD opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $368.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

