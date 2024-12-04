Murchinson Ltd. Sells 18,603 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Murchinson Ltd. cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for about 2.8% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Amedisys worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $243,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.84 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

