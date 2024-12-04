Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after buying an additional 540,436 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

