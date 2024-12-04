Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

