National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Financial Analysis

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Waste Management and Bath & Body Works”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get National Waste Management alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion 1.11 $878.00 million $4.10 9.29

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Waste Management and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $41.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats National Waste Management on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for National Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.