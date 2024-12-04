NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $298.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.