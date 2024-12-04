NFT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

