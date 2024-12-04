Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.78. 11,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $468,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,420.90. The trade was a 14.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,459,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,445. This represents a 29.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,953 shares of company stock worth $7,755,730. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

