Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

