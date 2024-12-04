Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 647,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $9.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $117,518. The trade was a 59.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

