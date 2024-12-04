Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
