Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

