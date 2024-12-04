Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 96,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,538. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $67,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,934,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,424,323.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,767.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

