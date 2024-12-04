Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE JRI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.