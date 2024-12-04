Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 100,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,233. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

