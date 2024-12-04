NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:NXG traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 105,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,846. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

Insider Activity at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider John Alban sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $51,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.