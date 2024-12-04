Oak Woods Acquisition Extends Deadline for Initial Business Combination

On November 28, 2024, Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: OAKUU) made an important announcement following its shareholders’ voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 26, 2024. The company has extended the outside deadline to complete its initial business combination until March 28, 2025. This extension was approved to allow Oak Woods Acquisition to elect up to six one-month extensions to the deadline, given that their Sponsor timely deposits $172,500 into the Trust Account before the expiration date of each extension period.

Get alerts:

As of the specified date, Oak Woods’ Sponsor had successfully deposited the required amount into the Trust Account. Therefore, the time available for the company to finalize its initial business combination has been prolonged until December 28, 2024. This extension marks the third of six one-month extensions granted under the amendment to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association dated September 26, 2024.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Oak Woods Acquisition filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, noting this significant development. The company’s units, consisting of one Class A Ordinary Share, one Right, and one Redeemable Warrant, are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the trading symbol OAKUU. Likewise, the Class A Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Warrants of Oak Woods Acquisition are also traded on the same exchange.

As of the filing date, Oak Woods Acquisition confirmed its status as an emerging growth company and indicated it has not opted for an extended transition period for compliance with new or revised financial accounting standards. The company emphasized its commitment to meeting all regulatory obligations and ensuring transparency in its operations.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay updated on Oak Woods Acquisition’s progress as it moves forward with its strategic initiatives in the coming months. Additional information related to the company’s financial standing and any further developments will be communicated through official channels and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oak Woods Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

Featured Articles