Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stake Boosted by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,832 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Oatly Group worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 182.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 76.54% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Oatly Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

Oatly Group Profile



Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

