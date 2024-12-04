Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-$0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,908.95. This trade represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

