Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Benchmark

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 154,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ooma by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 66,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

