Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 13,051 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

