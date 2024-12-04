Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.
Panagram AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Panagram AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 104,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.
About Panagram AAA CLO ETF
