Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Panagram AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 104,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

About Panagram AAA CLO ETF

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

