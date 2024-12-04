Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 102,855 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,855 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. M&G Plc grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,728 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,280,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 250,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $339,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.