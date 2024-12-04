Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,648 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

