PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,837 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 4.0% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in PDD were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,116,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,859,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PDD by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,930,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,595,000 after buying an additional 1,654,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1,374.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,106,000 after buying an additional 12,253,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after buying an additional 826,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

