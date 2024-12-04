PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,329 Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

