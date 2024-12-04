PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,106 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 1st Source by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

