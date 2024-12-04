PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

