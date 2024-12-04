PDT Partners LLC Sells 27,498 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,498 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $84,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

EPC stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

