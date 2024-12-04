PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,281 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 259,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

