PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ExlService by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ExlService by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 84,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 43,344 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at $3,791,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $17,198,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in ExlService by 47.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 0.3 %

ExlService stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,254.50. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.