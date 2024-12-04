Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.89. 3,792,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,342,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,413,381.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,468.86. The trade was a 45.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,765.93. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $3,271,961. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

