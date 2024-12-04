Peter Nathan Buys 410,000 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan acquired 410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,860.00 ($12,246.75).
Peter Nathan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Peter Nathan purchased 2,421,145 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,844.05 ($33,015.61).
- On Monday, September 16th, Peter Nathan bought 4,300,000 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$81,700.00 ($53,051.95).
The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Nutritional Powders segments. It owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.
