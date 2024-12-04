Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.6 %

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

NYSE HOG opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

