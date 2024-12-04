Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This represents a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.