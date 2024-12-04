Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys 18,042 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 3.8% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Workday were worth $39,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total transaction of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,032,950. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,960 shares of company stock worth $72,753,210. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $257.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day moving average of $237.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

