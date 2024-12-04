Petrus Trust Company LTA Grows Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 46.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $81,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,608.46. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $225,850. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

VECO stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.34%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.