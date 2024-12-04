Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 0.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tenable by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,415.12. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,273.34. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

