Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $695,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUR opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.18. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

