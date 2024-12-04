Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $1.08 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,987,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,265,000 after purchasing an additional 374,128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4,050.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 325,727 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after buying an additional 251,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 4.1 %

RRR opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Red Rock Resorts

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.