PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Raised by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 1.5 %

PCG opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. PG&E’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.