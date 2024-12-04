Phase 2 Partners LLC Acquires 198,225 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Phase 2 Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,225 shares during the quarter. Patria Investments makes up 3.6% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter worth $130,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $717.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

About Patria Investments

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.