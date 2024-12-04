Phase 2 Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. AerCap accounts for approximately 2.6% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $6,407,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of AER opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

