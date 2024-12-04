Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $8.37 Million in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 746,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. EZCORP accounts for about 1.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 62.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 216,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in EZCORP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EZCORP news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,725.64. The trade was a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Down 0.6 %

EZPW opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.