Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $873,000 in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.07% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $13,846,000.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:FSUN opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

