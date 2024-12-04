Philosophy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the period. The GEO Group accounts for 1.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of The GEO Group worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEO

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.