PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,807. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $898,962.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,490,249.76. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 209,473 shares of company stock worth $5,339,214 and have sold 87,621 shares worth $2,061,028.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.