PIMCO High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

PHK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 689,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,047. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.